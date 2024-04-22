Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Buys 1,226 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 3.3% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 41,047 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,584,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 102.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 92,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 46,958 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,203. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

