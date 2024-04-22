Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Buys Shares of 15,820 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,780,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,238,000 after acquiring an additional 480,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,794,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,252,000 after acquiring an additional 56,637 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,138,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,903,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,671,000 after acquiring an additional 146,916 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $44.34. 696,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,594. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

