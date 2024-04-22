Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,389 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,333,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,536,621. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.50. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.