Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,389 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
TLT traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,333,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,536,621. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.50. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.32.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.