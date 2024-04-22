Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Invests $15.88 Million in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 305,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,884,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 4.3% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $55.16. 1,934,893 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

