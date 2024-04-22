Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Invests $230,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,072,000 after buying an additional 2,052,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,033,000 after buying an additional 164,497 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,226,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,571,000 after buying an additional 123,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $65,225,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VGLT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.89. 1,211,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,533. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $66.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.