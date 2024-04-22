Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,481,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 3.54% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $70,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of JQUA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.29. 277,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,400. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.95.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

