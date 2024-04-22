Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 196 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,593,025,000 after buying an additional 251,516 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,966,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,153,957,000 after buying an additional 515,481 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,181,964,000 after buying an additional 306,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,104,214,000 after buying an additional 56,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,557,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,804,372,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MA traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $458.92. 1,315,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.36.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,630 shares of company stock worth $68,440,330. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.