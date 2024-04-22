Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 65 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.72.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,790. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

