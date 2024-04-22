Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of UNH traded down $6.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $494.32. 2,765,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $488.63 and a 200-day moving average of $515.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

