Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,394 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

GNR traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 76,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,346. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

