Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 284,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 117,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $36.62. 2,994,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $37.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

