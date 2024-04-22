Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 2,001 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 308.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,250. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2019 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.