Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $30.15 on Thursday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $2,950,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,292,252.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $2,950,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,292,252.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 92,190 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $2,943,626.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 655,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,945,505.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,697,460 shares of company stock valued at $58,277,505. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,590,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 13.5% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,327,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $896,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Recommended Stories

