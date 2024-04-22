Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Gap Down to $5.52

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.30. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 930,782 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAND

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 717,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,282 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.