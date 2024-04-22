Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savara has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.20.

Savara Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 15.66 and a quick ratio of 15.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $664.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Savara will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Savara by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Savara by 235.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Savara by 12.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Savara in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Savara in the third quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also

