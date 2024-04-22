SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 23,270 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 194.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,399,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,871,000 after buying an additional 1,827,421 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,855,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,209,000 after purchasing an additional 611,730 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,761,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,470,000 after purchasing an additional 148,967 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,666,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,352,000 after purchasing an additional 749,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,122,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter.

DFGR traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 343,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,645. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.14.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

