SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.4% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $71.57. 11,970,270 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.19.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

