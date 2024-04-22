SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after purchasing an additional 784,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 730,621 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

