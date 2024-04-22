SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 376,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 88,734 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $866,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,853,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 115,819 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,099. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

