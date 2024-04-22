SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $715,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,582,503,000 after acquiring an additional 180,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,285,838,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,929,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,988,856,000 after purchasing an additional 99,377 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,080,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,351,000 after purchasing an additional 274,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $548.37. 1,522,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,515. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $571.27 and a 200-day moving average of $527.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.