SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 556,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 4.6% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DFAI stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 873,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,384. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $30.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.