SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $244,000 in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FENI. AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

FENI traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 60,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,842. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89.

