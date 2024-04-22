SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $168,519,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,791 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after buying an additional 1,390,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 61.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,111,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,557,000 after buying an additional 1,179,637 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.73.

EW traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

