SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $91,932,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,993,000 after purchasing an additional 548,206 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,208,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.37. The stock had a trading volume of 418,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,437. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

