SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 26 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MTD traded up $10.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,199.46. 83,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,665. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,269.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,172.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,574.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.