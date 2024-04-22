SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,649 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,518. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.