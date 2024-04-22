SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 572 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.96. 3,996,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411,757. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

