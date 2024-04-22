Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Schneider National from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $31.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $3,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.