Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after buying an additional 9,372,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after buying an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,972,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.91. 828,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,550. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

