Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $64.82. 414,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,310. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

