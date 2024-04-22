Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $13,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 621.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 519.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of FNDA stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.77. 298,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.50. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

