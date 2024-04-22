Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 922,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,654. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.