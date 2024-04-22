Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,952,000 after purchasing an additional 77,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,673,000 after buying an additional 198,814 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,139,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,305,000 after acquiring an additional 118,673 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.87. The company had a trading volume of 633,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average is $84.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.57 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

