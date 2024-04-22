Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 9.1% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $42,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,952,000 after purchasing an additional 77,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 198,814 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $88.12. 1,109,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average of $84.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

