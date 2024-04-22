Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Lowered by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHV stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.55. The company had a trading volume of 59,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,940. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.43. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.