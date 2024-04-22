Scotiabank Cuts Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$33.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.29.

Shares of TSE CU traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.73. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$28.13 and a one year high of C$39.87. The company has a market cap of C$6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.02. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of C$974.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3547141 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total transaction of C$1,544,530.92. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

