Scott & Selber Inc. Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $611,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,139,159.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,617,027. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ MU traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.12. 18,865,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,557,150. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

