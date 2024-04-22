Scott & Selber Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VMC traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.48. 590,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,286. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $166.43 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.37 and a 200-day moving average of $233.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

