Scott & Selber Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.4% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Bank of America by 17.9% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $231,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,860,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,323,000 after acquiring an additional 84,439 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 33,365,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,633,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

