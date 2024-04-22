Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 177 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,728,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,358,000 after purchasing an additional 795,797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,927,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 996,629 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,893,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,394,000 after buying an additional 530,595 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,674,000 after buying an additional 179,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.89. 1,134,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average is $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -15.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

