Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.31. 3,521,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,931. The company has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $204.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

