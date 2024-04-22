SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up to $55.06

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.06, but opened at $58.84. SEA shares last traded at $58.12, with a volume of 6,022,973 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Get SEA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

SEA Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 253.58 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 91.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.