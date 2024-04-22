Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SES. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.34.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SES traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 266,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,442. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.58.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6699029 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Insiders sold 751,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,853 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

