SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,042 ($12.97) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of SEGRO to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.74) to GBX 940 ($11.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of SEGRO to a buy rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.00) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 982 ($12.22).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SEGRO

SEGRO Price Performance

SEGRO Increases Dividend

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 848.60 ($10.56) on Thursday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 675 ($8.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 913 ($11.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 865.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 832.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4,040.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13,333.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carol Fairweather acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 878 ($10.93) per share, with a total value of £70,240 ($87,439.31). Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About SEGRO

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.