Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SEMR opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. Semrush has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.19 million. Semrush had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Analysts predict that Semrush will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semrush news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 9,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $123,018.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 265,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,943.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Semrush news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 9,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $123,018.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 265,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,943.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 89,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $1,148,228.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 441,625 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,024 shares of company stock worth $1,935,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Russia Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,715,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,368 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 401,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Semrush by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 372,147 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

