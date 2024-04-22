ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of ServiceNow worth $203,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.37.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW traded up $8.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $722.57. 1,464,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,827. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.68 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $148.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.92, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $762.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $705.19.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

