Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $74.00.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.30.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.20 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Shopify by 53.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 60,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 8.6% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

