Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.61) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 301 ($3.75) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 305 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 294.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,770.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 241.60 ($3.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 346.60 ($4.31).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,470.59%.

In related news, insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.07), for a total value of £55,590 ($69,202.04). In related news, insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.07), for a total value of £55,590 ($69,202.04). Also, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £83,982.36 ($104,546.69). 33.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

