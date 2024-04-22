Significant Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,724. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

