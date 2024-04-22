Significant Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 35,785 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF makes up 1.0% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,365,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 224,124 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,232,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 763,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,517,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 116,486 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

XYLD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,238. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

